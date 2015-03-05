MADRID, March 5 Housing foreclosures in Spain
rose again in 2014 as families struggle to cope with debts
despite the economy emerging from years of economic crisis.
Foreclosure procedures rose more than 9 percent to 119,442
homes compared with 2013 and, within that, those against people
in their main residence increased by 7.4 percent to 34,680, data
from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday.
Property foreclosures have spiked during Spain's six years
of dipping in and out of recession, most of them linked to
mortgages taken out at the peak of a property boom in 2006 and
2007, just before the real estate market collapsed.
Spain has some of Europe's toughest mortgage laws,
exacerbating problems for families when unemployment soared
during the downturn. Nearly 24 percent of the workforce remains
jobless.
Evictions became one of the ugliest faces of the crisis,
leading to protests and campaigns calling for measures to ease
the burden for families and make more housing available,
including properties left empty when developers went bust.
With a general election due by year-end, evictions remain a
focus for the country's main political parties in campaigns.
Spain's centre-right government brought in some temporary
remedies to help the most vulnerable households avoid evictions
as the crisis raged in 2012. People in Spain are usually held
liable for mortgages, even after returning their homes to banks.
The economy has been buoyed in part by strong exports and
latterly by rising consumer spending, though the recovery has
been slow to reach many families. Four out of five Spaniards
still believe the economic situation was the same or worse than
a year ago, an official poll for February showed this week.
The government approved a law last week aimed at helping
companies and individuals write off debts, though the conditions
are stringent.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Louise Ireland)