BRIEF-Divergent Energy announces private placement
* Divergent Energy Services - will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of up to 5 million common shares of co priced at $0.15 per common shares
MADRID, July 13 The Spanish government will soon open a discussion with other political parties to review the country's pension system, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday.
"We will send (to other parties) a law to guarantee the sustainability of the pension system," Saenz de Santamaria said at a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.
She also said the government had approved a program of structural reforms for the second half of the year, including a reform of local administration and governments, a reform of the energy sector as well as laws to liberalise the rail, road and air transport sectors.
The measures are part of a new 65-billion-euro austerity package announced on Wednesday by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
* Divergent Energy Services - will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of up to 5 million common shares of co priced at $0.15 per common shares
* Agrofresh's innovative Landspring technology receives EPA approval for expanded crops Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: