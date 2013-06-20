MADRID, June 20 Spain is on the right track to
grow and create jobs provided the government maintains its
current reform drive, the country's central bank governor said
on Thursday.
"In Spain we've made significant progress in correcting the
imbalances that weighed on our capacity to grow and I believe we
are on the right track to return to growth and create jobs,"
Luis Maria Linde said in a speech to the economic committee at
Parliament.
"To reach (this goal) it will be fundamental not to abandon
the reform policies aimed at boosting the flexibility of our
economy and boosting competitiveness," he added.