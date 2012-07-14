* More than half of savings to come through tax hikes
* 8.6 billion euro gap to be filled by energy taxes
* Further austerity measures revealed in state bulletin
By Feliciano Tisera and Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, July 14 The Spanish government's most
recent reforms will slash 56.4 billion euros ($69 billion) from
the public deficit in the next two and a half years, an official
document showed on Saturday, leaving a gap to be filled by taxes
on energy.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pledged 65 billion
euros of savings from tax hikes and spending cuts on Wednesday
in a painful package aimed at convincing the EU and investors
his government is serious about reform.
The 8.6 billion euro shortfall will be covered by other
measures such as new energy and environmental taxes, according
to a document for international investors posted on the Economy
Ministry website.
Of the 56.4 billion euros of measures laid out so far, about
34.4 billion euros will come from changes to tax rates and 22
billion from spending cuts until 2014.
The government has said it will approve a new energy tax
scheme in July that will force utilities and consumers to share
the burden of a 25 billion euro tariff deficit to energy
companies.
Spain needs to erase 65 billion euros from its public
deficit in order to reach EU debt reduction targets by 2014. It
must cut its public deficit of 8.9 percent of gross domestic
product to 6.3 percent in 2012, 4.5 percent in 2013 and 2.8
percent the year after.
But the most recent reforms have provoked protests from
citizens tired of bearing the burden for an economic crisis they
blame on bankers and politicians. Nearly one in four is
unemployed in the country.
Thousands of Spaniards have gathered in cities across Spain
since Rajoy unveiled the measures on Wednesday and more protests
were expected on Sunday, a Madrid police source said.
Speaking at a party rally in Granada, Rajoy said the
unpopular reforms were necessary to put the country back on a
path of growth and job creation.
"None of us like the decisions taken in the last few days,
but if we hadn't taken them things would be much worse," Rajoy
told his supporters. "This is a great country and you have a
government that will get us out of this crisis."
Spain's two largest unions pledged widespread action in
September to protest the measures but stopped short of saying
whether the movement will be in the form of a general strike.
The country's public workers have already called their own
strike for September.
Aside from sweeping tax reforms, including a 3 percentage
point hike in value-added tax (VAT) rates, civil servants will
bear the brunt of the new austerity in the form of wage cuts,
job reductions and the elimination of certain perks.
In the official publication of the reforms on Saturday, the
government also took steps to crack down on fraud by the
unemployed, reserving the right to cancel dole payments on
evidence of any wrongdoing.
Many unemployed find work in a large underground market the
government has so far struggled to fight.
Madrid also reserves the right to backtrack on a pledge to
compensate for cutting civil servants' 2012 Christmas bonus
through a 2015 pension fund contribution if it is struggling to
meet its deficit goal.
In another move to raise revenues, the government will
eliminate a tax break for first-time home buyers who purchased
before January 20, 2006, the state bulletin showed.