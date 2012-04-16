MADRID, April 16 Spain's central government
could intervene in the finances of overspending regional
authorities as soon as May, a government source said on Monday.
Spain missed its public deficit target by a wide margin in
2011 largely due to regional overspending which the conservative
government has said it will punish if not brought under control.
Spain's 17-autonomous regions must slash their public
deficits to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 from
2.9 percent of GDP last year.
The lower house of Parliament passed a law last week giving
the central government powers to sanction autonomous regions
which are not meeting the strict budget targets.