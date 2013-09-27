BRIEF-Egypt's Raya Holding completes acquisition of stake in International Union for Integrated Food Industries
April 2 Raya Holding For Financial Investment Sae
MADRID, Sept 27 Spanish retail sales fell by 4.5 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in August, official data showed on Friday, after a revised 3.4 percent drop a month earlier.
The data from the National Statistics Institute marked the 38th month in a row of falling retail sales. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
April 2 Raya Holding For Financial Investment Sae
* FY net loss EGP 15.7 million versus profit EGP 3 million year ago
NEW DELHI, April 2 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in March: March March Pct change 2017 2016 TOTAL SALES 56,031 52,718 6 DOMESTIC SALES 53,322 48,967 9 PASSENGER VEHICLES 25,352 26,885 -6 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 22,908 17,438 31 EXPORTS 2,709 3,751 -28 Mahindra & Mahindra is India'