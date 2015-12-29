(Corrects to show data was today)
MADRID Dec 29 Spanish retail sales rose for the
16th straight month in November, data showed on Tuesday, in the
run-up to what was expected to be one of the best Christmas
seasons in years for many shops.
Sales rose 3.3 percent year on year, the National Statistics
Institute (INE) said, a slower pace of growth than the 6.0
percent recorded in October, which was revised upwards from a
5.8 percent preliminary reading.
Low inflation, tax cuts and falling oil prices have helped
boost Spanish families' income as the economy motors ahead
following a deep recession. Many retailers said in November they
were anticipating their best Christmas for spending since 2008.
(Reporting by Sarah White; editing by John Stonestreet)