MADRID Jan 28 Retail sales in Spain increased
by a slower-than-expected 2.2 percent in December from a year
earlier, in the 17th straight month of gains as household
spending helps fuel an economic turnaround.
Sales grew at their slowest pace in just over a year, and
less than the 3.3 percent annual growth recorded in November in
the run-up to what many shops had billed as their best Christmas
season since a prolonged downturn began in 2008.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected retail sales to grow
3 percent in December.
Spain's economy picked up steam last year after the country
exited recession in mid-2013, and low energy bills coupled with
weak inflation have boosted families' spending power.
