BRIEF- Nextage completes off-floor distribution
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
MADRID Nov 30 Spanish retail sales rose for the 15th month in a row in October and at their fastest pace since last December, data showed on Monday, boosted by strengthening household spending.
Sales rose 5.8 percent in October, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said, compared to a 4.7 percent rise in September, revised up from an original reading of 4.3 percent. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Inmaculada Sanz)
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: