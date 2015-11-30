MADRID Nov 30 Spanish retail sales rose for the 15th month in a row in October and at their fastest pace since last December, data showed on Monday, boosted by strengthening household spending.

Sales rose 5.8 percent in October, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said, compared to a 4.7 percent rise in September, revised up from an original reading of 4.3 percent. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Inmaculada Sanz)