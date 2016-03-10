MADRID, March 10 Spanish retail sales rose at a
faster-than-expected 3.3 percent year-on-year in January, the
National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday, in the
18th consecutive month of growth as the economy recovers from a
deep crisis.
After a strong rebound in household spending when Spain
exited recession in mid-2013, many economists expect the pace of
growth in consumption to start easing slightly in 2016, though
low inflation is still boosting family budgets.
The rise in sales in January marked a faster pace of growth
than the 2.7 percent registered in December, which was revised
upwards from a previous reading of 2.2 percent.
