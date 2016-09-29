MADRID, Sept 29 Spanish retail prices rose 3.4
percent in August on a seasonally-adjusted basis from a year
earlier, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE) on
Thursday, with growth slowing from a revised 5.1 percent a month
earlier.
A consumer spending rebound, buoyed by weak inflation and a
jobs turnaround, has so far extended Spain's three-year recovery
from a deep recession even amid a political deadlock that has
left the country without a new government for nine months.
Economic growth is expected to move into a lower gear as of
2017, while the acting Economy Minister Luis de Guindos has
warned there are already signs of a slowdown as the political
bickering and uncertainty drags on.
Spanish national consumer prices rose for the first time in
just over a year in September, separate data from INE showed on
Thursday.
