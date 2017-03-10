MADRID, March 10 Spanish retail sales rose 0.1 percent in January on a seasonally-adjusted basis from a year earlier, the slowest pace of growth recorded since July 2014, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.

Retail sales had risen 2.1 percent in December, revised from from the 2.9 percent reading previously reported.

With Spain's economic recovery well into its fourth year, many analysts have projected that the pace of job creation would ease in 2017 and a rebound in consumer spending would move into lower gear, as prices rise.

Economic data for the start of the year has proved mixed so far, however. with registered employment rising strongly in February for instance. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)