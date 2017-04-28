BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
MADRID, April 28 Spanish seasonally-adjusted retail sales rose 0.9 from a year earlier in March after a revised 0.4 percent increase a month earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.
The February figure was revised after the institute previously reported retail sales as being unchanged from a year earlier. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Tomás Cobos)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017