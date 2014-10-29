MADRID Oct 29 Spanish retail sales rose 1.1 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in September, the biggest increase since November last year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute(INE) on Wednesday.

That follows a revised 0.3 percent increase in retail sales in August. Retail sales have shown signs of picking up in 2014 after a three-year period when they mostly fell. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah white)