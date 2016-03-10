(Adds details on political background)
By Sarah White
MADRID, March 10 Spanish retail sales rose at a
faster-than-expected 3.3 percent year-on-year in January,
helping to extend an economic recovery as consumers looked past
the failure of parties to form a government in the weeks after
an inconclusive December election.
After a strong rebound in household spending when Spain
exited recession in mid-2013, many economists expect the pace of
growth in consumption to start easing slightly in 2016.
For now, low inflation is boosting family budgets and
improvements in Spain's beleaguered job market should sustain
domestic spending. Unemployment still runs at over 20 percent of
the workforce, the second-highest rate in Europe, though it is
gradually falling.
"Consumption is very strongly tied to labour, as long as
there is job creation and oil prices remain low, there are
factors that will be conducive to spending," said Estefania
Ponte, research director at BNP Paribas Personal Investors in
Madrid.
The rise in sales in January marked a faster pace of growth
than the 2.7 percent registered in December, which was revised
upwards from a previous reading of 2.2 percent, the National
Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday.
Retailers traditionally slash prices in January while some
clothes outlets bring in their spring collections.
Inditex, the world's biggest clothing retailer and
owner of the Zara brand, said on Wednesday that Spanish sales
had grown a strong 8 percent during its 2015 financial year,
which ended on Jan. 31 2016. That was up from 5 percent growth
the previous year.
Retail sales rose the most in household goods, data showed.
Some economists warn a prolonged political impasse may
eventually start to take its toll on consumer and business
sentiment at a time when wider worries over global growth
prospects are also mounting.
Consumer confidence has now slipped for two months in a row
in Spain and it dipped to its lowest level in just over a year
in February, official surveys show.
Spain's political impasse may take many more months to sort
out as parties on the right and left, all short of a majority in
parliament, struggle to strike pacts to govern, raising the
possibility of another election around June.
