MADRID, March 13 Spain retail sales inched up 0.5 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in January, National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Thursday, the first rise in two months.

Retail sales shrunk 1 percent in December and were expected to fall 0.8 percent in January, according to a poll of analysts by Reuters.

Retail sales had been falling every month for three years until September, when they rose due to residual effects from the impact of a rise in value-added tax (VAT) in September 2012 and tentative signs of a recovering economy. (Reporting by Paul Day)