BRIEF-Bahrain Cinema Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.5 million dinars versus 434,069 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ppNMG4) Further company coverage: )
MADRID, March 13 Spain retail sales inched up 0.5 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in January, National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Thursday, the first rise in two months.
Retail sales shrunk 1 percent in December and were expected to fall 0.8 percent in January, according to a poll of analysts by Reuters.
Retail sales had been falling every month for three years until September, when they rose due to residual effects from the impact of a rise in value-added tax (VAT) in September 2012 and tentative signs of a recovering economy. (Reporting by Paul Day)
* Shareholders approve not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )