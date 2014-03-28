BRIEF-Lanakam FY 2016 net loss shrinks at 169,529 euros
* FY 2016 turnover at 1.7 million euros ($1.85 million)versus 2.0 million euros year ago
MADRID, March 28 Spain retail sales dropped 0.5 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in February, National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Friday, the sharpest drop since December.
Retail sales rose 0.5 percent in January and by 1 percent a month earlier.
Retail sales had been falling every month for three years until September, when they rose due to residual effects from the impact of a rise in value-added tax (VAT) in September 2012 and tentative signs of a recovering economy. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
April 26 Walt Disney Co 's ESPN television unit is laying off about 10 percent of its 1,000 on-air staff, according to a source familiar with the situation.