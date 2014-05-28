MADRID May 28 Spanish retail sales rose 0.7
percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in April,
National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Wednesday, a
bigger rise than forecast and the first increase in three
months.
Retail sales fell 0.5 percent in March. They had been
forecast to fall 0.3 percent in April, according to a Reuters
poll.
Sales have mostly fallen for more than three years as
consumer spending weakened in a recession, although they turned
positive in September and November last year and in January this
year.
Spain's economy has returned to growth and a late Easter,
which fell in April this year as opposed to March in 2013, also
affected figures.
