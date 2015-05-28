MADRID May 28 Spanish retail sales rose for the ninth month in a row in April, data showed on Thursday, echoing an economic recovery propped by improving private consumption.

Sales rose 4 percent on a calendar-adjusted basis, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said, following an increase of 3.2 percent in March, revised upwards from an earlier reading of 2.8 percent increase. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)