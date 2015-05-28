UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
MADRID May 28 Spanish retail sales rose for the ninth month in a row in April, data showed on Thursday, echoing an economic recovery propped by improving private consumption.
Sales rose 4 percent on a calendar-adjusted basis, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said, following an increase of 3.2 percent in March, revised upwards from an earlier reading of 2.8 percent increase. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.