MADRID Nov 25 Spain should avoid complacency
over the state of its economy as risks remain and the recovery
is still weak, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on
Monday.
"It would be wise to avoid any complacency because the risks
have not disappeared and the drivers of a sustainable recovery
are still very weak," Linde said in a speech before a senate
committee debating the 2014 budget.
Linde added that Spain was on track to meet its year-end
deficit target of 6.5 percent of gross domestic product, though
there was still a risk the goal could be overshot.