* Public admin sec says eyeing all options to reduce deficit
* Denies saying public salary cuts a possibility
* Spain must cut public deficit to 5.3 pct of GDP in 2012
MADRID, June 27 Spain is studying all options to
reduce its worrying public deficit, its public administration
secretary said on Wednesday, but later said his comments had
been misinterpreted as suggesting the government was studying
public sector pay cuts.
Asked by reporters whether the government was ruling out
salary cuts for public employees, Antonio Beteta said: "The
government is looking at all the possibilities suggested by the
European Union and will make a decision soon."
He did not say what those possibilities were and the
Treasury Ministry published a denial on possible public salary
cuts shortly after Beteta's news conference on Wednesday.
"The Secretary denies that he said that a salary cut for
public employees was being studied, counter to what has been
published by various news agencies, which misinterpreted these
comments," the ministry said in statement.
The EU has recommended tax hikes and more efficient public
administration among possible measures for Spain to put its
public finances in order, and on Tuesday Madrid said it was
studying raising consumer, property and energy taxes.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has already announced tax hikes
and spending cuts worth around 45 billion euros to bring the
public deficit within EU limits.