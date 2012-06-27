* Public admin sec says eyeing all options to reduce deficit

MADRID, June 27 Spain is studying all options to reduce its worrying public deficit, its public administration secretary said on Wednesday, but later said his comments had been misinterpreted as suggesting the government was studying public sector pay cuts.

Asked by reporters whether the government was ruling out salary cuts for public employees, Antonio Beteta said: "The government is looking at all the possibilities suggested by the European Union and will make a decision soon."

He did not say what those possibilities were and the Treasury Ministry published a denial on possible public salary cuts shortly after Beteta's news conference on Wednesday.

"The Secretary denies that he said that a salary cut for public employees was being studied, counter to what has been published by various news agencies, which misinterpreted these comments," the ministry said in statement.

The EU has recommended tax hikes and more efficient public administration among possible measures for Spain to put its public finances in order, and on Tuesday Madrid said it was studying raising consumer, property and energy taxes.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has already announced tax hikes and spending cuts worth around 45 billion euros to bring the public deficit within EU limits.