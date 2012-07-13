BRIEF-India's Meenakshi Enterprises appoints Hemanathan P.K. as CFO
* Says approved resignation of Babu Madurai Muthu as chief financial officer
MADRID, July 13 Spain's main unions have called on public workers to strike in September against a fresh round of austerity measures, including wage cuts and reduced benefits, spokespeople from two unions said.
"We called a strike for September. The date will be decided later on," one union spokesman said.
TALLINN, June 8 The decision to orchestrate a rescue of Spain's Banco Popular this week was triggered by a run on the bank, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.