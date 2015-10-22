* Unemployment rate drops to 21.18 pct in Q3 from 22.37 pct
* Fall comes weeks before election on Dec. 20
* Bumper tourism season helped jobs surge
* But frustrations linger, likely to sway voters
(Recasts to focus on pitfalls of recovery, adds quotes, trade
deficit and tourism data)
By Sarah White
MADRID, Oct 22 Spain's unemployment rate has
fallen to its lowest level in over four years and is now lower
than when Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy took office, potentially
boosting his chances in an election less than two months away.
But with one in five still out of a job, many feel left out
of the economic recovery on which the government is pinning its
hopes of a second term.
Frustration over an enduring jobs crisis will weigh on the
Dec. 20 vote, with many Spaniards divided over whether their
prospects are improving after a double-dip recession that sent
unemployment soaring to nearly 27 percent in 2013.
The jobless rate fell to 21.2 percent in the third quarter,
its lowest level since mid-2011 and a sharper drop than many
economists had expected, data from the National Statistics
Institute (INE) showed on Thursday.
Yet the pace of job creation showed some signs of slowing in
the July to September period, and 4.9 million people remain out
of work, meaning the recovery is yet to trickle down to many.
"Rajoy will have a strong card to play in the election
campaign, but we're talking about macroeconomic indicators,
which is different from real people feeling a real recovery,"
said Vincenzo Scarpetta, political analyst at Open Europe.
Rajoy's centre-right People's Party (PP) is struggling to
win back voters after forcing through deep spending cuts, even
as the government projects the economy will grow 3.3 percent
this year.
Tarnished by corruption scandals, the PP is still far from
being able to secure a majority, and polls show newer political
forces such as business-friendly Ciudadanos or leftist Podemos
grabbing votes from other parties.
RIGHT DIRECTION?
Spain's long-term unemployed have been among the hardest hit
by the crisis, and the number out of work for over a year is
still higher than it was four years ago.
"Things seem to be worse than ever," said Beatriz Gonzalez,
36, a single mother from Granada who has been unable to find
work since 2007.
A bank clerk and a dietician in the past, she now also cares
for her sick mother, whose pension and welfare benefits form the
family's main income.
"I'm going to vote for a change. You might as well take a
risk," she said. She added that she hadn't decided yet whether
to support Podemos or Ciudadanos, but would not back the
opposition Socialists as she had previously.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday the jobs
trend was encouraging, though more needed to be done.
In the third quarter, 182,200 jobs were created, the INE
data showed, more than in the same period a year ago, helped by
a record tourism season which extended to September with a new
all-time high for that month.
But that was less than the nearly 412,000 created in the
second quarter. Even when stripping out seasonal effects, the
quarterly pace of jobs growth in the third quarter slowed.
The bulk of jobs created were also part-time and temporary
ones, thus not fully feeding into domestic consumption which is
still by far the main driver of the Spanish economy.
Results in the past two days from power company Iberdrola
and lender Bankinter have shown that activity
remains subdued and far below its pre-crisis levels, while
foreign trade data, also out on Thursday, pointed to slower
exports growth.
This chimes with signs the broader economic recovery cooled
off in the third quarter, and comes amid warnings from Brussels
that the government is overly optimistic about growth next year
as momentum in emerging markets falters.
(Additional reporting by Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano; Editing
by Julien Toyer and Mark Trevelyan)