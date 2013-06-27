(Adds comment, adds retail to prices)

MADRID, June 27 Rising fuel costs drove Spain's June inflation to its highest level since March, but retail spending continued an almost three-year slide in May, data showed on Thursday.

Spain's national consumer price index rose by 2.1 percent in June on an annual basis according to preliminary data, up from 1.7 percent in May, while EU-harmonised consumer prices rose by 2.2 percent year-on-year, above forecasts.

National Statistics Institute data also showed retail sales fell by 4.6 percent year on year in May, the thirty-fifth month of declining sales, after a drop of 4.8 percent a month earlier.

"While prices were more or less in line with what we expected, sales remain worrying. These figures don't give a clear sign of economic recovery," analyst at Citi in Madrid Jose Luis Martinez said.

The Bank of Spain said on Wednesday that recent data suggested the rate of the economic slump had slowed after a 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter contraction at the end of last year.

Spain has been in recession for one-and-a-half years and the government has said it expects to see growth by the third quarter, though many economists forecast the recession to continue to the end of the year.

Spanish flash EU-harmonised inflation compared to a forecast of 2.1 percent and comes before price data for the euro zone area July 1, when figures is expected to show prices rose by 1.4 percent year on year.