MADRID, Sept 16 Spanish department store chain
El Corte Ingles said on Tuesday its board of directors had
appointed as chairman Dimas Gimeno, the nephew of long-standing
head Isidoro Alvarez who died on Sunday.
The 39-year-old law graduate was until now an executive
director at the group and was widely seen as a likely successor
to Alvarez, who was in turn the nephew of the founder of the
privately-owned group, Ramon Areces.
The appointment of Gimeno comes days after Ana Botin was
named chairwoman of Santander bank to replace her
father Emilio Botin, who died of a heart attack last week.
El Corte Ingles began in 1890 as a tiny tailoring business
selling suits with "the English cut" in Calle Preciados, a
street in the heart of Madrid. Areces bought the tailor in the
1930s, with the help of his uncle, and built the retail empire.
Surviving the Spanish Civil War and the Franco dictatorship
that lasted until the 1970s, it blossomed in the early years of
restored democracy to become the darling of shoppers with its
then groundbreaking money-back guarantee.
However, the retailer, which had sales of 14.2 billion euros
($18.4 billion) last year, has been hit by Spain's economic
crisis and in 2013 turned to financial markets for funding for
the first time.
El Corte Ingles is considered a benchmark for Spain's
economy, both as a big employer and a food, clothing and
household goods retailer.
(1 US dollar = 0.7712 euro)
