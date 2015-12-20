MADRID Dec 20 Spain's ruling conservatives have won a general election with 122 seats, official data showed with 99 percent of the vote counted, far less than the 176 seats needed for an absolute majority.

The opposition Socialists won 91 seats, with newcomer parties left-wing Podemos and market-friendly Ciudadanos getting 69 and 40 seats each respectively, the data showed. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)