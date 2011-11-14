MADRID Nov 16 Spain's Socialists face
voters' wrath over unemployment and economic stagnation at a
parliamentary election on Sunday after presiding over the
country's worst slowdown since World War Two.
The euro zone's fourth largest economy has gone from growing
faster than any of its neighbours to stagnation in just three
years and many voters blame Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez
Zapatero for not reacting quickly enough when the crisis hit.
Here is a timeline of events leading up to the Nov. 20
election:
March 2008
Zapatero wins a second term in office with a small majority
in parliament, leaving the Socialists reliant on regional
parties to pass legislation.
Economy Minister Pedro Solbes cuts the 2008 economic growth
forecast to 2.3 percent from a previous 3.1 percent, blaming
troubles in the real estate sector.
In 2007 Spain had a public account surplus of over 2 percent
of gross domestic product and grew by 3.5 percent. By 2008, the
surplus has become a deficit and growth has fallen to 0.9
percent.
Third Quarter 2008
Spain economy officially enters recession as a decade-long
property and credit bubble bursts.
Early 2009
Standard & Poor's is the first credit rating agency to
downgrade Spain in January 2009, cutting its treasured AAA
rating by one notch to AA+.
Elena Salgado takes over as economy minister after Solbes
and Zapatero clash on how to stimulate the economy.
Like other developed countries, Spain adopts an economic
stimulus plan. It is worth an estimated 5 percent of gross
domestic product, including a 400-euro tax rebate for all
taxpayers, 8 billion euros of infrastructure products and a
2,500-euro 'Baby Cheque' for each newborn.
The Bank of Spain bails out regional lender Caja Castilla-La
Mancha, the country's first bank rescue.
May-June 2009
Spain creates a bank bail-out fund, known as the FROB, with
firepower of up to 99 billion euros and urges weaker savings
banks to merge to improve solvency.
Over the next year, the number of savings banks, which lent
heavily in the property boom, will be cut to around 17 from 45.
First Quarter 2010
Spain's unemployment rate tops 20 percent for the first time
in nearly 13 years with a record level of 4.6 million
unemployed.
Spain's economy emerges from an 18-month recession as
exports pick up.
April 2010
As talks intensify on granting Greece an economic bailout,
attention turns on Spain amid worries over its massive public
deficit -- 11.2 percent of GDP in 2009.
Over the second quarter of 2010, the premium investors
demand to hold Spanish over German debt jumps from 67 basis
points to 224 bps.
May 2010
After initially denying Spain was in trouble, Zapatero
announces a slew of austerity measures worth around 1.5 percent
of GDP, including wage cuts for civil servants, the end of the
"Baby Cheque" and freezing pension increases.
Austerity measures passed over the following six months,
including a 2 percentage point rise in Value Added Tax, are
worth an estimated total of 5 percent of GDP.
The Bank of Spain seizes CajaSur, a tiny savings bank run by
the Roman Catholic Church, spooking investors and helping to
hasten the consolidation of the system.
June 2010
Spain's cabinet approves a labour market reform which is
passed through Parliament in September, which is criticized by
unions as undermining workers' rights and by businesses for
being too weak.
The reform is expanded over the following year to grant
further hiring-and-firing flexibility for crisis-striken
companies and changes to collective wage bargaining practices.
July 2010
Private investment in savings banks is allowed for the first
time, to complement restructuring and merger processes.
September 2010
Unions call a general strike to protest at the reforms and
austerity measures, but the impact is limited.
December 2010
The central government forces the country's 17 autonomous
regions, considered the weak link in spending cuts, to publish
more details of their accounts.
Government raises the tobacco tax, slashes wind power
subsidies and says it will sell stakes in its airport authority
and the state lottery. Both partial privatisations are later
scrapped due to bad market conditions and political pressure.
January 2011
Spain passes a pension reform that will gradually raise the
retirement age to one of the highest in Europe of 67 from a
previous 65.
June 2011
Zapatero announces general elections will be held in
November instead of the originally planned March 2012. On the
same day, the International Monetary Fund warns Spain's economy
still faces "considerable risks".
September 2011
Parliament passes a constitutional amendment which forces
future governments to keep a balanced budget during times of
normal economic growth.
Third Quarter 2011
Economic growth slumps to zero and most economists see
another recession on the horizon. The jobless rate continues to
rise, hitting 21.5 percent, the highest in 15 years.
(Reporting By Paul Day)