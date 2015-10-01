Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
MADRID Oct 1 Spain's parliamentary elections will be held on Dec. 20, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday.
Rajoy, whose centre-right People's Party won an absolute majority in 2011, had previously said he would seek a second four-year term. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)
LONDON, May 8 The premium investors demand to hold 10-year French government debt over German equivalents tightened to its lowest since early November after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the French presidency on Sunday.