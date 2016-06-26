Podemos (We Can) leader Pablo Iglesias, now running under the coalition Unidos Podemos (Together We Can), delivers a speech during the last campaign rally for Spain's upcoming general election in Madrid, Spain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A man prepares to cast his vote in Spain's general election at a polling station in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID The conservative People's Party (PP) of acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy won most seats in Spain's parliamentary election on Sunday, an exit poll showed, although the result was largely overshadowed by the surge of the far left.

The poll by state broadcaster TVE showed the PP winning between 117 and 121 seats in the 350-strong parliament, compared to 123 seats in December and way short of the 176 seats needed for an absolute majority.

Unidos Podemos ("Together We Can"), a coalition led by anti-austerity party Podemos, was seen coming second with 91 to 95 seats, overtaking the 137-year-old Socialist party as the main force on the left. The Socialists were seen obtaining 81 to 85 seats. The two parties together could obtain an absolute majority.

Liberal Ciudadanos, meanwhile, would repeat its fourth-place showing in December with 26 to 30 seats, the exit poll showed.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer)