By Elisabeth O'Leary and Judy MacInnes
MADRID, Nov 21 Prime Minister-elect
Mariano Rajoy resisted pressure on Monday to disclose his plans
for rescuing Spain from economic disaster, keeping anxious
Spaniards and impatient investors on edge following his election
triumph.
The landslide victory of his conservative People's Party's
(PP) at the polls on Sunday failed to lift investors, who were
desperate for some detail on his strategy to prevent Spain going
the way of other euro zone members in taking an international
bail-out.
Angry voters punished the outgoing Socialists for a crisis
that has pushed unemployment in Spain to more than 20 percent,
the highest in the European Union.
PP Secretary-General Dolores Cospedal said Rajoy, long known
for his caution, would not name a cabinet or detail his strategy
before he was sworn in just before Christmas -- a delay imposed
by the Spanish constitution.
Briefing reporters after a meeting of the party leadership,
she said Rajoy had told them he believed he had a mandate to
bring in austerity measures.
The sovereign debt problem needed a coordinated European
effort but Spain would meet its obligations, she added.
"The first thing to tell Spaniards is the truth. Society is
mature enough to be aware of absolutely everything that's
happening," Cospedal quoted Rajoy as saying.
"Rajoy has expressed his wish for the swearing-in debate and
the naming of the new government to take place as soon as
possible in line with the law and we shall work for the new
government to be in place before Christmas Day," she said.
A party source, asked if Rajoy was concerned that inaction
would be taken badly by investors, told Reuters: "He's worried
but doesn't feel pressured."
LACK OF INFORMATION
Rajoy had built his election campaign on restoring economic
confidence and the lack of detailed information on his policies
on Monday was likely to dent markets which have so far taken
little cheer from the widely predicted conservative victory.
Yields on Spanish government bonds and safe haven German
bunds widened by more than 20 basis points on Monday to around
470. Ten-year yields were higher, hitting 6.58 percent and
creeping closer to the perilous 7 percent level that forced
Greece, Portugal and Ireland to seek bailouts.
"The need for immediate action from the new government is
pressing, with Spain's bond yields at punishingly high levels,"
IHS Global Insight economist Raj Badiani said in a research
note.
Spain's second recession in two years is looming and could
be worsened by austerity measures planned by Rajoy, analysts
say.
Funcas research foundation cut its growth outlook for next
year to a negative 0.5 percent from a positive 1.0 percent,
citing the effect of government spending cuts to meet deficit
targets.
Ordinary Spaniards also worried about just how hard they
would be hit by economic reforms.
"I think there will be people in the street when they see
what they are going to do," said Jose Antonio Garcia, a
28-year-old left-wing voter.
Rajoy, a 56-year-old former Interior Minister, has indicated
he plans labour market and a financial reforms as well as
sweeping changes in the public sector, but in the election
campaign gave no clear policy lines, relying instead on the
Socialists' failings to propel him into power.
"The fact that investors have to wait another month for Mr
Rajoy's cabinet to take the reins only adds to the uncertainty,"
said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
The Spanish Treasury heads back to the markets with debt
auctions on Tuesday and Thursday this week, the first key tests
of confidence in Rajoy's leadership.
PROTESTS OVER REFORMS
Spaniards are resigned to a battery of reforms to resuscitate
the economy that could make things worse before they get better
and at least initially increase unemployment, with 5 million
people already out of work.
The PP won the biggest majority for any party in three
decades, taking 186 seats in the 350-seat lower house.
But small leftist parties also enjoyed a premium from the
Socialist rout, with many voters turning to them rather than the
conservatives, who they fear will slash Spain's treasured
national health and education systems.
Earlier this year tens of thousands of people dubbed
"Indignados" (Indignants) occupied town squares across the
country in demonstrations against their social and economic
plight.
The rallies dropped off before the election but anger may
well boil over again when Rajoy's measures become clear.
"The result is outstanding for the right... but it also
reflects huge discontent. I think they will do what they like in
parliament but people will be out on the street," said Madrid
taxi driver Tomas Ruiz, 29.
The Socialists slumped to 111 seats from 169 in the
outgoing parliament, their worst showing in 30 years. Voters
blamed them for reacting too late to a collapsed housing boom
which has left the nation sliding towards recession.
Spain is the fifth euro zone government to be toppled this
year by a debt crisis that now seems out of the control of
vulnerable individual countries. It followed Greece, Ireland,
Portugal and Italy.
Economic gloom dominated the election campaign, with more
than 40 percent of young Spaniards unable to find work and a
million people at risk of losing their homes to the banks.
When the Socialists took power in 2004 Spain was riding a
construction boom fuelled by cheap interest rates,
infrastructure projects and foreign demand for vacation homes on
the country's sunny coastlines.
But the government, consumers and companies were engulfed in
debt when the building sector collapsed in 2007, leaving the
landscape dotted with vacant housing developments, empty
airports and underused highways.
Many Spaniards saw no reason for joy over the election
result.
Oscar Ortega, a 38-year-old building concierge, said: "I
want to believe that they are going to help us but it seems to
me to be a shame to celebrate a victory in the situation we are
in. I don't know what those people in the street last night were
celebrating. Let's do that when we have a solution."
(Additional reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, Paul Day, Tomas
Cobos, Emma Pinedo, Judy MacInnes; Writing by Angus MacSwan,
Editing by Barry Moody)