* New government due just before Dec. 25

* Spanish debt auction to test market nerves

* Rajoy says euro zone help needed

* Spain has EU's highest jobless rate

By Martin Roberts

MADRID, Nov 22 Prime Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy kept impatient investors and edgy Spaniards guessing on Tuesday over how he would use a sweeping election victory by his centre-right People's Party to prevent the euro zone crisis from engulfing Spain.

Rajoy says the constitution will make him wait until just before Dec. 25 to name Spain's new economy minister and say how he will get five million people back to work. That has added pressure to Spain's almost unaffordably high borrowing costs.

"Rajoy has expressed his wish for the swearing-in debate and the naming of the new government to take place as soon as possible in line with the law and we shall work for the new government to be in place before Christmas Day," PP Secretary-General Dolores Cospedal said.

Despite Rajoy's frank talk of more deficit-cutting austerity measures, Spain's Treasury is expected to have to pay much higher interest rates to lure buyers at an auction of up to 3 billion euros ($4 billion) of bills on Tuesday morning.

"The need for immediate action from the new government is pressing, with Spain's bond yields at punishingly high levels," IHS Global Insight economist Raj Badiani said in a research note.

Rajoy has pledged for months to restore market confidence in Spain, but the premium investors demand to hold Spanish rather than benchmark German debt rose by more than 20 basis points on Monday to around 470 bps.

"He (Rajoy) will torture us, making us wait," a source close to the PP said.

MERKEL, SARKOZY

Spain is currently having to pay investors close to 7 percent interest to hold its bonds, a rate considered unsustainable over time.

Fellow euro zone members Greece, Ireland and Portugal have already had to ask for bailouts to meet debt payments while Italy and France's borrowing rates have climbed.

Briefing reporters after PP leaders met on Monday, Cospedal said Rajoy had spoken to euro zone heavyweights, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

"Spain cannot keep financing itself at 7 percent, so an agreement over a strategy to guarantee the solvency of our sovereign debt has to come from European institutions," Cospedal told reporters after a meeting of PP leaders.

Voters angry over Spain's jobless rate, the European Union's highest, handed the PP a comfortable and long-expected election victory over the Socialists on Sunday. The PP's manifesto was short on policy detail.

As opposed to many of his predecessors, Rajoy will be able to govern with an outright majority and will not have to reach deals with regional parties to pass unpopular measures.

Cospedal said that the PP would, however, soon begin informal contacts with other parties to try to reach some sort of consensus before the new parliament sits for its first debate next month.

Rajoy will not have an easy time delivering on promises to cut Spain's dole queues as analysts say a second recession in two years is looming and austerity measures planned by Rajoy, could make it worse.

Funcas research foundation cut its growth outlook for next year to a negative 0.5 percent from a positive 1.0 percent, citing the effect of government spending cuts to meet deficit targets. ($1 = 0.743 Euros) (Additional reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, Paul Day, Teresa Larraz, Judy MacInnes)