* Dismal result at bond auction with yields soaring
* Investors want detail on new policies
* Long delay before new government takes power
MADRID, Nov 22 The election of a new
conservative government failed to curb mounting market pressure
on Spain on Tuesday with Madrid forced to pay the highest
interest in 14 years on a sale of government debt.
The auction of short term paper was seen as the first test
of whether Prime Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy could reassure
investors after his centre-right People's Party (PP) won the
biggest victory for 30 years in Sunday's election.
But the average yield on a three-month bill more than
doubled to just over 5 percent from almost 2.3 percent a month
earlier. The interest paid on a 6-month bill also soared to over
5 percent from more than 3.3 percent paid in October.
With Spain at the heart of a euro zone crisis that is
escalating by the day, the final average yields on both bills
leapt more than 70 basis points even from secondary market
levels on Monday afternoon.
The auction result increased concerns about the expanding
euro zone debt crisis, hitting other markets. European shares
declined for a fourth consecutive session while Italian short
term bond yields also rose.
The dismal performance in the auction piled pressure on
Rajoy, who does not take power until just before Christmas, to
give some detail on his austerity plans -- something he refused
to do on Monday night to the frustration of markets.
"Rajoy has to hurry with the measures. The market will not
give him much time," said a senior Spanish banker, who asked not
to be named.
Fitch ratings agency said the incoming government must
outline additional measures to cut Spain's deficit.
"It must positively surprise investors with an ambitious and
radical fiscal and structural reform programme," it said.
Jo Tomkins, a strategist at consultancy 4Cast, said
borrowing costs were at "eye-popping levels."
"The lack of relief on the back of Sunday's election speaks
volumes despite what was a very solid majority win for Rajoy. No
doubt about it he will have his work cut out, but a bold if not
brazen message could be what is needed to shore up confidence in
Spain," she said.
The jump in Spain's short-term borrowing costs has pushed up
what banks pay for their funding, piling pressure on its
struggling financial sector as well as cash-strapped ordinary
people and businesses unable to access loans.
Investors had hoped before the election for a clear victory
for the PP, which promised tough measures to tackle the worst
economic crisis in decades.
ELECTION ROUT
But with no detail so far on Rajoy's plans, the election
rout of the ruling Socialists has signally failed to calm jumpy
markets as the euro zone crisis gains momentum in the absence of
concerted European efforts to confront it.
Italy and Spain's borrowing costs are close to levels that
forced Greece and Portugal into an international bailout,
putting the euro zone's third and fourth economies in the eye of
the storm. Rescuing them would overcome Europe's existing
defences.
Rajoy showed no sign of hurrying after his victory on
Sunday, saying he will keep impatient markets and edgy Spaniards
guessing until he is sworn in just before Christmas.
The PP is not expected to take power formally until as late
as Dec. 20, under an agonisingly long transition required by
Spanish law.
Rajoy has resisted pressure to at least give some crumbs to
nervous investors on precisely what he intends to do to cut the
deficit and restore market confidence.
The PP's manifesto was short on detail, as Rajoy sat back
and relied on anger over a grinding crisis that has put one in
five Spaniards out of work -- the highest rate in the European
Union -- to rocket him to overwhelming victory.
Whatever the new government does, many analysts say the
euro zone crisis is now systemic and beyond the control of
individual countries.
"It's not what Spain does, it's what Europe does," said
Bill Blain, senior director at Newedge brokers.
Analysts said markets had priced in a Rajoy victory with an
absolute majority and were now looking for concrete policies.
But Spanish analysts said Rajoy did not want to announce
policies or his economy minister before the new government had
power to act.
"There is nothing the Spanish government can do to really
calm the markets... only Europe can calm the markets," said
economics Professor Alfredo Pastor at IESE business school.
"If Rajoy can avoid giving out details of measures he will.
He would be speaking with his hands tied behind his back."
