* Regional, municipal elections will redraw political map
* Fragmentation seen rising as upstart parties surge
* PP bastions Valencia and Madrid to be in focus
* Results may prove politically tricky for Rajoy
By Julien Toyer
VALENCIA, May 21 Spaniards are expected to sweep
aside 40 years of predictable politics when they vote in
regional elections on Sunday and usher in an unstable era of
coalition and compromise, likely to curtail the authority of
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
Rajoy's conservative People's Party and leftist Socialists
have alternated in power since the end of dictatorship in the
1970s, with virtually no tradition of coalition government at
the national or regional level.
But with voters flocking to upstart groups, polls forecast
that no party will win enough votes to claim a majority in 12 of
the 13 regions voting on Sunday, and most of the 8,000 towns and
cities electing municipal governments.
In most places at least three political groups will need to
coalesce to form a government. In the Barcelona city council,
the vote may be split among seven parties.
The radical transformation in how Spain is governed at the
regional level is a foretaste of more uncertainty in national
elections expected in November.
Spain's electoral system favours big parties, historically
yielding powerful governments with strong majorities. For more
than three years, a solid parliamentary majority allowed Rajoy
to pass unpopular reforms needed to avoid an international
bailout. The PP also now controls 10 of the 13 regions voting on
Sunday.
But an inconclusive election, requiring the PP to form
coalitions to remain in power or enter opposition in many
regions, would dilute Rajoy's message that any compromise on his
reforms will jeopardise the recovery.
For surging upstart parties expected to break through for
the first time on Sunday, it is an historic opportunity to make
Spanish governments more accountable to the people who elect
them.
"It's the first time in decades voters will actually have
the possibility to change things. It's not only about changing
the government, it's about changing our democracy," said
Carolina Punset, who is leads the campaign in the eastern region
of Valencia for centrists Ciudadanos, one of two main upstart
groups.
FRAGMENTATION
Polls suggest that Ciudadanos ("Citizens") and leftist
Podemos ("We can"), which both burst onto the Spanish political
scene last year, will confirm their popularity with disgruntled
voters, although they do not quite have enough momentum to steal
the scene entirely from their more established rivals.
"Fragmentation will be huge," said Narciso Michavila, who
heads GAD3 polling firm.
The PP could win the most overall votes but still lose power
or be forced into coalition in regions across the country.
"The PP may claim it has won the elections but the key will
be what comes next - the pacts and the colour of the
governments... The PP will suffer," Michavila said.
Some forecasters predict that some of Sunday's local
elections will be so inconclusive that they will have to be
repeated.
Such a stalemate is already paralysing the region of
Andalusia, which voted in a new parliament in March that has so
far been unable to form a government. Socialist regional head
Susana Diaz has said she may call a new election. In an
interview, she said the political landscape in her region and
across the country was becoming "chaos".
ENTRENCHED
Spain's two-party system became entrenched for decades
because of an electoral system based on local districts that
each send a small delegation of lawmakers to the national
parliament, allocated proportionally within the district.
With only a few seats for each district, the threshold to
win any of them is usually too high for small parties, leaving
nearly all seats in the hands of the Socialists or the PP.
But this time around the new parties will be big enough to
take up their share. Podemos and Ciudadanos have flourished
since last year on the strength of public anger at traditional
politics in a country where, despite Rajoy's boast of economic
recovery, unemployment is still 24 percent.
Recent corruption cases involving members of both the PP and
Socialist parties have also alienated voters.
Podemos at one point looked poised to emerge as Spain's
biggest party, although it has since lost some steam because of
comparisons with Greek ruling party Syriza, which is struggling
to keep Athens in the euro.
COMPROMISE TRICKY FOR RAJOY
The unfamiliar territory of coalition politics will prove
particularly tricky for Rajoy, who is leading a robust campaign
to convince voters that the economic recovery would be derailed
if parties other than the PP are in power.
At the local level, the conservatives may need to dilute
their message in order to strike deals with other parties.
At a rally in Valencia earlier this month, PP members
cheered Rajoy when he pledged to create 2 million jobs by 2018.
But many were more critical on the sidelines.
Rafael Andres, a pensioner who has been a PP activist since
1992, said Spain's prime minister was good at taking care of
day-to-day issues but had not articulated a clear vision at the
regional or national level.
"With him, the PP has lacked bravery and a clear stance,
which is what the country and Valencia need," he said.
