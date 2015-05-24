* PP likely to lose power in most regions
* Party gets worst results in municipal vote since 1991
* New parties make strong inroads in system shake-up
* Vote a foretaste of year-end national election
(Updates results, adds quotes)
By Julien Toyer and Sarah White
MADRID/VALENCIA, Spain, May 24 Spain's ruling
People's Party (PP) took a battering in regional and local
elections on Sunday after voters punished Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy for four years of severe spending cuts and a string of
corruption scandals.
In a test of the national mood ahead of general elections
expected in November, the PP suffered its worst result in more
than 20 years to herald an uncertain era of coalition as new
parties rose to fragment the vote.
Spaniards rejected the stability offered by the PP and rival
Socialists which have alternated in power since the end of
dictatorship 40 years ago and opted for change in the shape of
new parties - market-friendly Ciudadanos ('Citizens') and
anti-austerity Podemos ('We Can').
Rajoy's future looked bleak as his strategy to bet on an
accelerating economic rebound to win a second term later this
year was seriously undermined by his party's poor showing.
"It's a drubbing for the PP. The fear factor did not come
into play and people voted for Podemos and Ciudadanos," said
Jose Pablo Ferrandiz of leading pollster Metroscopia.
Although the PP got more votes than any other party, it and
the rival Socialists fell short of overall majorities in most
areas. The two parties will have to negotiate coalitions with
minority parties in the 13 of Spain's 17 regions that voted on
Sunday alongside more than 8,000 towns and cities.
Spain has virtually no tradition of compromise politics and
the fragmented vote is likely to result in weeks of
pact-building in the regions which hold substantial devolved
power and determine spending in key areas like education and
health.
"Market sentiment towards Spain may be favourable but the
political scene is becoming a lot more fragmented, boding ill
for the formation of a stable and strong government after the
parliamentary vote later this year," said Nicholas Spiro,
analyst at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"BURNT OUT"
The PP got its worst result in countrywide municipal
elections since 1991 and lost its absolute majority in regional
bastions Madrid and Valencia, where potential left-wing
coalitions could send the party into opposition for the first
time in 20 years.
"I used to vote for the PP but they are burnt out, they have
been in power for too long. It's time to clean the slate," said
Nacho, a 56-year-old doctor in Valencia who voted for
Ciudadanos.
At the PP headquarters in Valencia, dozens of shell-shocked
supporters, many of them young activists, fought back tears as
they received the news their party would also likely lose
control of the city to a left-wing coalition.
In Madrid city, where there has been a PP mayor since 1991,
Rajoy's party marginally beat a leftist platform backed by
Podemos and headed by 71-year-old retired judge Manuela Carmena.
But there as well the Podemos-backed alliance is likely to team
up with the Socialists to win power.
Podemos, often compared to Greek radical left party Syriza,
had toned down its policies in recent weeks, scrapping more
extreme ideas like defaulting on the national debt.
"It's time for total change," said 31-year-old teacher
Natalia Cendejas in Madrid's old quarter, Lavapies, where
immigrants and the working class rub shoulders with bohemians
and tourists.
In Barcelona, another left-wing coalition headed by former
community activist Ada Colau and backed by Podemos beat
pro-independence parties Convergencia i Unio (CiU) and Esquerra
Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), in a setback for the Catalan
separatist movement.
"The people have won here, not a bunch of initials," Colau
said to cheering supporters, referring to the scramble of
initials representing traditional Spanish political parties.
(Additional reporting by the Madrid bureau; Writing by Sonya
Dowsett; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Sandra Maler)