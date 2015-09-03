(Adds quotes, background)
MADRID, Sept 3 Spain will probably hold national
elections on December 20, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on
Thursday, leaving him less than four months to persuade
Spaniards an economic recovery is good enough to warrant giving
him a second term in office.
"Once the budget is approved ... I will call elections...
They will be in December," Rajoy said in an interview with COPE
radio. Elections are due by year-end.
Pressing for the exact date, the journalist asked if he
could conclude from the interview that the most likely date for
the election was Dec. 20.
Rajoy replied: "Use the headline you said: The most likely
thing is that Spain will hold elections on Dec. 20."
His centre-right People's Party's hold on power has been
loosened not only by its mainstream rival, the Socialists, but
also from two newcomers, business-friendly Ciudadanos and
left-wing Podemos, which have proved attractive to voters still
struggling in the aftermath of economic crisis and what many
view as a corruption-tainted establishment.
A strong economic turnaround, which is set to make Spain one
of Europe's fastest-growing economies this year, has seen
Rajoy's party extend its lead in the polls.
But it remains well short of an absolute majority and the
question for many Spaniards is whether the improving economy is
filtering down to their daily lives. Unemployment is falling but
remains above 20 percent.
In the interview, Rajoy also reiterated his implacable
opposition to Catalan independence, saying: "Catalan
independence will never happen. It's nonsense."
Catalan President Arturo Mas has scheduled regional
elections for Sept. 27, portraying them as a proxy vote on
independence after Rajoy's government went to court last year to
block a referendum on the northeastern region breaking away from
Spain.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft, Sonya Dowsett and Inmaculada Sanz;
editing by John Stonestreet)