* People's Party set to win key election in region of
Andalucia
* Region has over 30 pct unemployment, highly indebted
* Win would see PP introduce healthcare, education cuts
nationwide
* Andalucia been in Socialist hands since 1978
By Nigel Davies
SEVILLE, Spain, March 25 Voters in Spain's
economically troubled region of Andalucia were expected to hand
a victory on Sunday to the centre-right People's Party,
providing a boost for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as prepares
to make deeper spending cuts to drag Spain out of the euro zone
debt crisis.
Opinion polls say the PP is likely to win in the country's
most populous region with a full majority, grabbing the
Socialists' last stronghold and allowing Rajoy's party to use
its widening popular backing to push for cuts in education and
healthcare spending nationwide.
The smaller northern region of Asturias also holds elections
on Sunday but no party was seen getting a clear majority, so
either the Socialists or the PP will have to form an alliance
with another party to govern.
A solid victory in Andalucia, known for its olive oil
industry and beaches, will put the PP in control of 12 of
Spain's 17 autonomous regions and strengthen Rajoy's hand five
days before he presents a budget that will deepen public
spending cuts nationwide.
In April Rajoy is expected to pass reforms allowing regions
to cut health care and education spending, treasured social
services that so far have escaped the austerity drive that Spain
is pursuing as it tries to escape the euro zone debt crisis.
The extent of public angst over cuts will be tested on
Thursday when the country sees its first general strike since
November 2010.
After more than 30 years of Socialist governments that have
ended in corruption scandals, voters in Andalucia say it's time
to move on even if more cuts are imposed.
"Andalucia needs a change. We've got to try it at least even
if people are getting annoyed by the talk of more cuts to come,"
said Roberto Fernandez, a 41 year-old taxi driver going to vote
in a local school in the cobbled and colourful streets in the
centre of Seville on Sunday.
He said he would vote for the PP after years of voting for
the Socialists.
YEARS OF OVERSPENDING
Spain's regions account for around half of public
expenditure and overseeing their spending after years of
profligacy will be key to the central government meeting its
tough deficit targets.
Andalucia is one of the most indebted regions in the country
relative to its output and has the highest unemployment rate of
all at over 31 percent. It is reliant on more than 20 million
visitors to its cities and beaches each year, as well as
agriculture, to ease some of the domestic pain.
The head of the PP in Andalucia, Javier Arenas, has promised
to eliminate 50 percent of high level posts within regional and
municipal government and shut down redundant public bodies.
He also pledges to reform the health system but has not
explained in detail how consumers would share the burden of
medical costs.
Talk of cuts to come in a region accounting for close to a
fifth of the country's population could help the Socialists
prevent the PP from winning an absolute majority, even if polls
still show the PP on course to achieve it.
Still, other surveys of public opinion show at least half of
Spaniards support some spending cuts as the government tries to
avoid needing a bailout like neighbour Portugal.
Spain's regions must find savings worth around 15 billion
euros to meet deficit-cutting requirements this year.
Andalucia saw its income boosted during a decade-long
property boom that began to unravel in late 2007. Since then
construction has gone from representing close to 15 percent of
the region's gross domestic product to around 11 percent,
according to the National Statistics Institute.
REGIONAL DOMINANCE
A win in Andalucia, where bullfighting and flamenco music
traditions are strong, would give the PP firm control over the
country's regions, after winning many at last May's local
elections.
The north-eastern region of Catalonia, and the Basque
Country in the north remain out of the PP's hand, but both have
committed to slashing their deficit in line with the central
government's policy.
The likely victory in Andalucia, which represents just shy
of 14 percent of the country's economic output, would leave the
Socialists struggling and with its lowest level of institutional
power since Spain returned to democracy in the 1970s.
"The loss of Andalucia will be a huge blow for Socialist
morale. The party's share of power has hit bottom," said Josep
Lobera, research director at Metroscopia polling company.
On Friday Socialist party head Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba,
appealed again for Andalucians to back regional head Jose
Antonio Grinan, when he said people would face severe cuts to
prized public services should the PP win.
But the Socialist cause could well be lost already, as
voters concerns remain focused on sky-high unemployment and a
accusations that a dozen leaders used benefits meant for
struggling companies to help family and friends.