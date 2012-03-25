* People's Party wins most votes, but not a majority
* Socialists could ally with United Left to govern Andalucia
* Region has over 30 pct unemployment, highly indebted
* Andalucia been in Socialist hands since 1978
By Nigel Davies
SEVILLE, Spain, March 25 Spain's centre-right
People's Party won a regional election in Andalucia on Sunday,
but did not secure the outright majority it expected, depriving
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of a symbolic boost to help him
push through harsh spending cuts.
Rajoy had hoped his PP party would secure a majority in the
country's most populous autonomous region, and planned to use it
as a mandate to deepen cuts in public spending as he tries to
drag Spain out of the euro zone debt crisis.
A solid win in Andalucia, known for its olive oil industry
and beaches, would have also put the PP in control of 12 of
Spain's 17 autonomous regions and strengthened Rajoy's hand five
days before he presents a tough 2012 budget.
But though strong, the results suggest his party will not be
able to govern the region since the Socialists can ally with a
leftist party to control the legislature.
With 96 percent of votes counted, the PP had 50 seats in the
109-seat local legislature, the most it has ever won in the
region. The Socialists had 47 and the United Left had 12.
Opinion polls had forecast the PP would take between 54 and
59 seats as Andalucians tired of three decades of Socialist
rule, due to high unemployment and corruption scandals.
In April, Rajoy is expected to enact reforms allowing the
country's regions to cut health care and education spending.
Though his party's performance fell somewhat short of
expectations, he commands an absolute majority in the national
parliament and will still be able to forge ahead with his plans.
FATIGUE WITH SOCIALIST RULE
Although a Socialist-United Left coalition is not a given,
United Left's leader hinted on Sunday that his party was minded
to enter such a coalition.
"Today we've seen that the majority of voters in Andalucia
have not voted for the right. They want change that defends the
social model and the equality of opportunities," United Left
leader Cayo Lara said on television.
"The people of Andalucia want change, but they want change
through the left," he said.
The United Left gained six seats in the local legislature as
leftist voters abandoned the Socialists. A dozen Socialist
leaders are due to stand trial on accusations that they diverted
benefits meant for struggling companies to family and friends.
The Socialists did better than expected though and the
outcome will breathe some life back into the party, which lost
badly in general elections in November and in city and regional
elections last May.
The smaller northern region of Asturias also held elections
on Sunday. As expected, no party got a clear majority, and it
was still not clear whether the Socialists or the PP would be
able to form an alliance with another party to govern.
The extent of public angst over cuts will be tested on
Thursday when the country sees its first general strike since
November 2010.
YEARS OF OVERSPENDING
Spain's regions account for around half of public
expenditure and overseeing their spending after years of
profligacy will be key to the central government meeting its
deficit targets.
Andalucia is one of the most indebted regions in the country
relative to its output and has the highest jobless rate in all
of Spain, at over 31 percent.
The region is home to almost a fifth of Spaniards and is
reliant on more than 20 million visitors to its cities and
beaches each year, as well as agriculture, to ease some of the
domestic pain.
At least half of Spaniards support some spending cuts to
social services as the government tries to avoid needing a
bailout like neighbour Portugal.
Spain's regions must find savings worth around 15 billion
euros to meet deficit-cutting requirements this year.
Andalucia saw its income boosted during a decade-long
property boom that began to unravel in late 2007. Since then
construction has gone from representing close to 15 percent of
the region's gross domestic product to around 11 percent,
according to the National Statistics Institute.