By Nigel Davies
SEVILLE, Spain, March 26 Spain's centre-right
People's Party won a regional election in Andalucia but did not
secure the outright majority it expected, depriving Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy of a symbolic boost to help him push
through harsh spending cuts.
Rajoy had hoped his PP party would secure a majority in the
country's most populous autonomous region, and planned to use it
as a mandate to deepen cuts in public spending as he tries to
drag Spain out of the euro zone debt crisis.
A solid win in Andalucia, known for its olive oil industry
and beaches, would have also put the PP in control of 12 of 17
autonomous regions and strengthened Rajoy's hand five days
before he presents a tough 2012 budget.
But the results from Sunday's vote suggest his party will
not be able to govern the region alone since the Socialists
could form an alliance with a leftist party to control the
legislature.
With 99.8 percent of votes counted, the PP had 50 seats in
the 109-seat local legislature, the most it has ever won in the
region. The Socialists had 47 and the United Left had 12.
Opinion polls had forecast the PP would take between 54 and
59 seats as Andalucians tired of three decades of Socialist
rule, due to high unemployment and corruption scandals.
In April, Rajoy is expected to enact reforms allowing the
regions to cut health care and education spending. He commands
an absolute majority in the national parliament and will be able
to forge ahead with plans for spending cuts to hit a tough
public deficit target of 5.3 percent of gross domestic product.
The extent of angst over the cuts will be tested on Thursday
when Spain sees its first general strike since November 2010.
"The vote should not be overinterpreted in the coming days.
People are not suddenly shifting and voting against austerity.
The PP still won in Andalucia. The mood has not changed for the
Socialists and a general strike is not going to change the
government's deficit commitments," said Antonio Barroso,
political analyst with Eurasia Group.
The Socialists were weakened all over Spain in last year's
national and local elections as voters punished them for their
handling of the economy. Spain is heading into its second
recession in three years.
"It's a bitter sweet victory for the PP. It would have given
them control of 12 of 17 regions, and in all of the main ones
except Catalonia, which is committed to austerity anyway,"
Barroso said.
FATIGUE WITH SOCIALIST RULE
The United Left - that gained six seats in the local
legislature, doubling its presence - hinted that it would
consider a coalition with the Socialists, but analysts said
tough negotiations lay ahead.
"Today we've seen that the majority of voters in Andalucia
have not voted for the right. They want change that defends the
social model and the equality of opportunities," United Left
leader Cayo Lara said on television.
"The people of Andalucia want change, but they want change
through the left," he said.
A dozen Socialist leaders are due to stand trial on
accusations that they diverted benefits meant for struggling
companies to family and friends.
"United Left knows it can either go into an alliance with a
government that has been marked by corruption scandals, or with
the PP that won more popular backing," said Jose Pablo
Ferrandiz, a director at Metroscopia polling agency.
He said Metroscopia had forecast outright victory for the PP
and had not expected so many votes to go to the United Left.
"United Left has the key to the next government, and it will
sell it dearly," Ferrandiz said.
The smaller northern region of Asturias also held an
election on Sunday. As expected, no party got a clear majority,
and it was still not clear whether the Socialists or the PP
would be able to form an alliance with another party to govern.
Spain's regions account for about half of public expenditure
and overseeing their spending after years of profligacy will be
key to the central government meeting its deficit targets.
Andalucia is one of the most indebted regions in the country
relative to its output and has the highest jobless rate in
Spain, at over 31 percent. It is home to almost a fifth of
Spaniards and is reliant on more than 20 million visitors to its
cities and beaches each year, as well as agriculture, to ease
some of the domestic pain.
At least half of Spaniards support some spending cuts to
social services as the government tries to avoid needing a
bailout like neighbour Portugal.