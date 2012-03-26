* People's Party wins most votes, but not a majority
SEVILLE, Spain, March 26 Spain's centre-right
People's Party failed to secure an outright majority in a
regional election in Andalucia, missing out on the chance of a
psychological boost for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's looming
austerity budget.
Surveys had suggested the PP would win its first ever
overall majority in Spain's most populous autonomous region, a
result that would have reinforced his mandate to deepen cutbacks
in public spending as he tries to drag Spain out of the euro
zone debt crisis.
A solid win in Andalucia, known for its olive oil and
beaches, would have put the PP in control of 12 of 17 autonomous
regions and strengthened Rajoy's hand before a general strike on
Thursday and his presentation of a tough 2012 budget on Friday.
"A day after the polls, the PP is still the dominant power
in Spain ... but electorally it is starting to suffer the
effects of the (economic) situation it has to deal with," the
left-leaning newspaper El Pais said in an editorial.
The PP won 50 of the 109 seats in Andalucia, still the most
it has ever won. But the combined totals of the Socialists, with
47, and the United Left on 12 open the possibility of a leftist
ruling coalition.
Opinion polls had forecast the PP would take between 54 and
59 seats as Andalucians tired of three decades of Socialist
rule, high unemployment and corruption scandals.
In April, Rajoy is expected to enact reforms allowing the
regions to cut health care and education spending. He commands
an absolute majority in the national parliament and will be able
to forge ahead with plans for spending cuts to hit a tough
public deficit target of 5.3 percent of gross domestic product.
The extent of fear over the cuts will be visible on Thursday
when Spain sees its first general strike since November 2010.
"The vote should not be overinterpreted in the coming days.
People are not suddenly shifting and voting against austerity.
The PP still won in Andalucia. The mood has not changed for the
Socialists and a general strike is not going to change the
government's deficit commitments," said Antonio Barroso,
political analyst with Eurasia Group.
The Socialists suffered all over Spain in last year's
national and local elections as voters punished them for their
handling of the economy. Spain is heading into its second
recession in three years.
"It's a bittersweet victory for the PP. It would have given
them control of 12 of 17 regions, and of all the main ones
except Catalonia, which is committed to austerity anyway,"
Barroso said.
FATIGUE WITH SOCIALIST RULE
The United Left - which doubled its presence in the assembly
- hinted that it would consider a coalition with the Socialists,
but analysts said tough negotiations lay ahead.
"Today we've seen that the majority of voters in Andalucia
have not voted for the right. They want change that defends the
social model and equality of opportunity," United Left leader
Cayo Lara said on television.
"The people of Andalucia want change, but they want change
through the left."
A dozen Socialist leaders are to go on trial on accusations
that they diverted benefits meant for struggling companies to
family and friends.
"United Left knows it can either go into an alliance with a
government that has been marked by corruption scandals, or with
the PP, which won more popular backing," said Jose Pablo
Ferrandiz, a director at Metroscopia polling agency.
Metroscopia had forecast outright victory for the PP and had
not expected so many votes to go to the United Left.
"United Left has the key to the next government, and it will
sell it dearly," Ferrandiz said.
The smaller northern region of Asturias also held an
election on Sunday. As expected, no party got a clear majority,
and it was still not clear whether the Socialists or the PP
would be able to form an alliance with another party to govern.
Spain's regions account for about half of public expenditure
and overseeing their spending after years of profligacy will be
key to the central government meeting its deficit targets.
Andalucia is one of the most indebted regions in Spain
relative to its output and has the highest jobless rate, at over
31 percent.
It is home to almost a fifth of Spaniards and its economy
relies on more than 20 million visitors to its cities and
beaches each year, as well as agriculture.
At least half of Spaniards support some spending cuts to
social services as the government tries to avoid needing a
bailout like neighbour Portugal.
Spanish stocks were the main fallers in Europe on Monday
morning.
By 0844 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was almost
unchanged while the Spanish IBEX index was down 1.7
percent.