(Updates with candidates' debate)
MADRID Nov 30 Three of the candidates vying to
become Spain's next prime minister clashed over the economy,
corruption and Catalan independence in an election debate on
Monday but a fourth, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, stayed away.
Rajoy, whose People's Party holds a narrow lead in polls for
the Dec. 20 election, said he had been invited to take part in
more than 30 debates and could not "spend all day in debates."
Candidates for the Socialists, business-friendly Ciudadanos
and anti-austerity Podemos parties meanwhile set out their
positions in a two-hour discussion on the Internet and
television, attacking government policies and arguing among
themselves.
The People's Party and Socialists have long dominated
Spanish politics but face a threat from new parties like Podemos
and Ciudadanos that seek to capitalise on Spaniards'
disillusionment after years of financial crisis.
Spain's economy grew faster than most others in the euro
zone from July to September, but unemployment in the European
Union's fifth largest economy remains above 20 percent.
Polls show the People's Party lead is not enough to allow it
to govern alone.
Despite Rajoy's absence from the debate, he tried to steal
the limelight in a television interview broadcast at the same
time in which he promised social security tax breaks to
encourage employers to take staff on permanently rather than
temporarily.
Under his plan, neither the employer or a new permanent
employee would pay social security contributions on the first
500 euros ($528.25) a month of pay for the first four years.
While Rajoy pledges more fiscal discipline to bring down a
big budget deficit, Podemos promises an easing of austerity and
a crackdown on corruption after a series of high-profile
scandals.
"By reducing the deficit a litle more slowly, of course you
can do things, because what costs Spain a lot is corruption,"
Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias said during the debate organized
by the El Pais newspaper.
Another key election issue is the future of the wealthy
northeastern region of Catalonia, where the regional assembly
passed a resolution this month calling for secession from Spain.
Asked how the candidates would respond to a unilateral
declaration of independence by Catalonia, Socialist leader Pedro
Sanchez said: "We must apply the rule of law and the whole rule
of law, but let's hope we don't reach that situation."
An opinion poll published by newspaper El Mundo on Monday
showed the People's Party holding on to its lead but Ciudadanos
overtaking the Socialists to move into second place.
A number of other election debates are planned.
($1 = 0.9465 euros)
(Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz, Adrian Croft and Paul Day;
Editing by Andrew Hay)