By Adrian Croft
MADRID, Dec 7 Leaders of four Spanish parties
locked in a tight race to win this month's general election
traded angry accusations over corruption and the economy on
Monday in a lively debate that Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
again chose to stay away from.
Rajoy's People's Party (PP) and Pedro Sanchez's Socialists
are seeing their decades-old hold on power threatened by the
rise of two new parties, the liberal Ciudadanos (Citizens) party
and left-wing Podemos ("We can") after years of economic crisis.
An official poll published last week showed the PP getting
most votes in the Dec. 20 election but falling well short of a
majority in parliament. The polls show Ciudadanos, which
espouses business-friendly, centrist policies, vying with the
Socialists to be the second force in Spanish politics.
If confirmed on Dec. 20, Spain could be facing a minority or
a coalition government.
For the second time in a week, Rajoy stayed away from a
televised debate with the leaders of the other three parties.
But, in contrast with last week's debate when organisers left an
empty podium for Rajoy, the prime minister this time sent his
deputy Soraya Saenz de Santamaria.
Sparks flew when the two-hour debate turned to corruption,
which polls show is Spaniards' greatest concern after
unemployment, which is running at more than 20 percent.
Fighting off attacks from the other leaders about alleged
cases of corruption in the PP, Saenz de Santamaria said: "Cases
have been prosecuted (and) justice has been allowed to act."
Spain's High Court said in May six people would go on trial
after an investigation into an alleged slush fund within the PP.
Rodrigo Rato, a former International Monetary Fund chief and
former PP deputy prime minister, has also been caught up in
several judicial probes.
Rajoy's absence drew sarcasm from his rivals. Pablo
Iglesias, leader of Podemos which opposes the austerity policies
the PP has imposed since the collapse of a property boom in 2008
imploded Spain's economy, said it was a shame Rajoy "isn't with
us, but I am sure he will be interested by the debate."
Saenz de Santamaria retorted the PP was a team that shared
responsibility. Rajoy will hold a one-on-one debate with the
Socialists' Sanchez next week.
The economy is now strengthening and the PP said this would
enable them to cut income tax if re-elected while continuing to
reduce the budget deficit. Rajoy, 60, emphasises his experience
compared with his rivals, aged in their 30s and 40s.
Sanchez said that if he became prime minister, he would keep
the goal of a 1 percent of GDP budget deficit at the end of the
next four-year parliament, but would renegotiate with the
European Commission the path for getting there.
Spain forecasts a deficit of 4.2 percent this year.
Iglesias, whose party is running fourth in the polls, said
he would make banks that had received state aid pay a
"solidarity tax" and he also backed a tax on share, bond and
derivative trades.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)