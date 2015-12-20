MADRID Dec 20 Spain's leftist newcomer Podemos said preliminarly general election results showed the two-party political system that has ruled Spain's democracy since the end of dicatorship in the 1970s had come to an end.

"The two-party political system is over and we are entering a new era in our country," said Podemos's number two Inigo Errejon speaking to supporters in televised remarks on Sunday.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; edited by Sonya Dowsett)