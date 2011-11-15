* Privatisation of tourist hotels network on cards

* PP likely to revisit airports management contract sale

* Regional television broadcasters, utilities could be sold off

By Judy MacInnes

MADRID, Nov 15 Spain's new government will consider selling state assets ranging from a network of tourist inns to regional television stations to swell public coffers as the country fights its corner in the euro zone debt crisis.

Plans to sell the lucrative state lottery and the concessions to manage Spain's two biggest airports are also expected to be revived over the next 12-18 months, analysts say.

Both deals, which had been expected to raise up to 14 billion euros ($19.086 billion) combined, were cancelled recently due to tough market conditions and the impact of an election campaign.

The centre-right opposition People's Party, or PP, heading for a landslide victory over the ruling Socialists in Sunday's general election, opposed the sales because volatile financial markets meant the assets would have been undervalued.

But the PP led the previous wave of privatisations in Spain in the mid-late 1990s and is expected to push on with the sale of the concessions for Madrid's Barajas and Barcelona's El Prat airports by end-first half 2012, analysts say.

The new administration might be less keen to revisit the partial sale of the lottery, a treasured Spanish institution which last year netted 2.9 billion euros for the Treasury, but they may still look to cash in on it.

"The government's official position is that they would never embark on privatisations because they need the cash, but because they are strategically important. Deregulation is important to increase Spain's economic competitiveness," said Fernando Fernandez, economist and political analyst at Madrid's IE business school.

"My impression is that they are just waiting for better opportunities in terms of financial markets," he said.

One option for the lottery is the British model, where rather than an outright sale it is leased to a private operator for a set period in exchange for a hefty upfront payment.

The British model "is a feasible and an appealing one," said Jaime Sanz Legaz, secretary general of PP think-tank FAES which is credited with carving out the main guidelines of the party's economic policy.

REGIONAL SALES

The PP's other privatisation plans are more at the regional level, said Legaz, with sectors such as water and waste disposal likely to be sold to private investors to help alleviate the financial burden of Spain's autonomous regions.

Regional sensitivities could stand in the way of privatisations but the PP could lean hard on local politicians to do this as the country slashes spending and battles the crisis.

There are fears the 17 autonomous regions, which account for around half of the Spanish budget, will knock the central government off its course towards a public deficit of 6 percent of gross domestic product this year.

The privatisation of regional television broadcasters, most of which are hugely indebted, is also likely to be studied, Legaz said.

Other prime assets for privatisation include the Madrid-based water utility Canal Isabel II and the network of "Paradores" -- tourist accommodations in castles, palaces, monasteries and other historic buildings.

"It's obvious that the government doesn't want to get rid of its cultural heritage, but the management of these unique businesses can definitely be handed over to the private sector," Rafael Pampillon, a member of Spain's Privatisations Consultation Committee, told Cinco Dias newspaper recently.

Spain's tourist sector accounts for about 11 percent of gross economic product and was once a major growth driver

Selling off at least part of "Paradores" to a major international hotel chain would be a strategically sound deal, an analyst at a leading Spanish bank said.

UNDER PRESSURE

Under European Union rules, revenue from privatisations cannot be used to cut annual public deficits, but the proceeds from the lottery and airports would have allowed Spain to trim its plans for some 93 billion euros of debt issuance this year.

With Spanish bond yields continuing to spike over concerns about the euro zone's fourth largest economy's burgeoning deficit, anaemic growth rates and high unemployment, the next government will be under pressure to cut the need to borrow on markets.

Spain's airports concession sale, expected to be revived end-January, is attractive to bidders as they offer a unique opportunity for private sector players to manage some of the largest airports in Europe and some of the main connections to Latin America, particularly in the case of Madrid Barajas.

The government had hoped for at least 3.7 billion euros for Barajas and 1.6 billion for El Prat, as well as an annual operating fee for a 20-year concession with the possibility of a further five year extension. That concession is short by industry standards and bankers said the deal was overpriced.

"The ... deal was not attractive because the upfront fees required are too expensive and the concession length is far too short," a banker close to the operation said.

Spain has invested heavily to upgrade both Barajas and El Prat and the government is keen to maximise returns, but pressure from potential buyers for a compromise on the concession terms is strong.

Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial is known to be pushing hard on the Madrid deal, the banker said, while Barcelona-based Abertis is seen as a front runner for El Prat. ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard; Editing by Jon Hemming)