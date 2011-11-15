* Privatisation of tourist hotels network on cards
* PP likely to revisit airports management contract sale
* Regional television broadcasters, utilities could be sold
off
MADRID, Nov 15 Spain's new government will
consider selling state assets ranging from a network of tourist
inns to regional television stations to swell public coffers as
the country fights its corner in the euro zone debt crisis.
Plans to sell the lucrative state lottery and the
concessions to manage Spain's two biggest airports are also
expected to be revived over the next 12-18 months, analysts say.
Both deals, which had been expected to raise up to 14
billion euros ($19.086 billion) combined, were cancelled
recently due to tough market conditions and the impact of an
election campaign.
The centre-right opposition People's Party, or PP, heading
for a landslide victory over the ruling Socialists in Sunday's
general election, opposed the sales because volatile financial
markets meant the assets would have been undervalued.
But the PP led the previous wave of privatisations in Spain
in the mid-late 1990s and is expected to push on with the sale
of the concessions for Madrid's Barajas and Barcelona's El Prat
airports by end-first half 2012, analysts say.
The new administration might be less keen to revisit the
partial sale of the lottery, a treasured Spanish institution
which last year netted 2.9 billion euros for the Treasury, but
they may still look to cash in on it.
"The government's official position is that they would never
embark on privatisations because they need the cash, but because
they are strategically important. Deregulation is important to
increase Spain's economic competitiveness," said Fernando
Fernandez, economist and political analyst at Madrid's IE
business school.
"My impression is that they are just waiting for better
opportunities in terms of financial markets," he said.
One option for the lottery is the British model, where
rather than an outright sale it is leased to a private operator
for a set period in exchange for a hefty upfront payment.
The British model "is a feasible and an appealing one," said
Jaime Sanz Legaz, secretary general of PP think-tank FAES which
is credited with carving out the main guidelines of the party's
economic policy.
REGIONAL SALES
The PP's other privatisation plans are more at the regional
level, said Legaz, with sectors such as water and waste disposal
likely to be sold to private investors to help alleviate the
financial burden of Spain's autonomous regions.
Regional sensitivities could stand in the way of
privatisations but the PP could lean hard on local politicians
to do this as the country slashes spending and battles the
crisis.
There are fears the 17 autonomous regions, which account for
around half of the Spanish budget, will knock the central
government off its course towards a public deficit of 6 percent
of gross domestic product this year.
The privatisation of regional television broadcasters, most
of which are hugely indebted, is also likely to be studied,
Legaz said.
Other prime assets for privatisation include the
Madrid-based water utility Canal Isabel II and the network of
"Paradores" -- tourist accommodations in castles, palaces,
monasteries and other historic buildings.
"It's obvious that the government doesn't want to get rid of
its cultural heritage, but the management of these unique
businesses can definitely be handed over to the private sector,"
Rafael Pampillon, a member of Spain's Privatisations
Consultation Committee, told Cinco Dias newspaper recently.
Spain's tourist sector accounts for about 11 percent of
gross economic product and was once a major growth driver
Selling off at least part of "Paradores" to a major
international hotel chain would be a strategically sound deal,
an analyst at a leading Spanish bank said.
UNDER PRESSURE
Under European Union rules, revenue from privatisations
cannot be used to cut annual public deficits, but the proceeds
from the lottery and airports would have allowed Spain to trim
its plans for some 93 billion euros of debt issuance this year.
With Spanish bond yields continuing to spike over concerns
about the euro zone's fourth largest economy's burgeoning
deficit, anaemic growth rates and high unemployment, the next
government will be under pressure to cut the need to borrow on
markets.
Spain's airports concession sale, expected to be revived
end-January, is attractive to bidders as they offer a unique
opportunity for private sector players to manage some of the
largest airports in Europe and some of the main connections to
Latin America, particularly in the case of Madrid Barajas.
The government had hoped for at least 3.7 billion euros for
Barajas and 1.6 billion for El Prat, as well as an annual
operating fee for a 20-year concession with the possibility of a
further five year extension. That concession is short by
industry standards and bankers said the deal was overpriced.
"The ... deal was not attractive because the upfront fees
required are too expensive and the concession length is far too
short," a banker close to the operation said.
Spain has invested heavily to upgrade both Barajas and El
Prat and the government is keen to maximise returns, but
pressure from potential buyers for a compromise on the
concession terms is strong.
Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial is known
to be pushing hard on the Madrid deal, the banker said, while
Barcelona-based Abertis is seen as a front runner for
El Prat.
