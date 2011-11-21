* Small parties boosted in vote but weaker in parliament
* Protests likely against centre-right
* Calls for electoral reform could intensify
By Jonathan Gleave
MADRID , Nov 21 Spain is likely to see
renewed street protests after an election that brought a
conservative government bent on austerity to power but also also
boosted a string of small parties.
The centre-right People's Party (PP) scored the biggest win
for three decades in Sunday's election as voters punished the
outgoing Socialist government for the worst economic crisis for
decades.
But many traditional left-wing voters could not bring
themselves to vote for the PP because of fears that it will
slash their vaunted health and education systems and make the
economic pain even worse.
They showed their disgust with the Socialists by voting for
smaller parties.
These groups, including regional, environmentalist and
left-wing blocs, doubled their seats in Spain's lower house with
the United Left (IU) coalition of communists and Greens making
the biggest gains.
The pressure to return to the streets to protest will also
increase because these parties ironically now have a reduced
voice in real policy because the PP's sweeping majority gives it
no need for support from other groups.
"I think there will be people in the street when they
see what the PP are going to do. Its easier for there to be
social protests when the right wins," said Jose Antonio Garcia,
a 28-year-old left-wing voter.
Spain's "Indignados" (Indignant) movement, which inspired
the Occupy Wall Street protests, filled town squares earlier
this year to protest at an economic crisis which has put one in
five Spaniards out of work.
But the protests diminished before the election with many
Spaniards resigned to a PP victory.
BACK TO THE STREETS
Now however, the fragmented small parties could unite on the
streets to protest against bitter PP medicine aimed at
preventing Spain being sucked deeper into the euro zone debt
crisis and having to seek a bailout like Greece, Portugal and
Ireland.
The PP is planning to push through unpopular economic
reforms to meet challenging public deficit targets, increasing
the pain before the economy improves.
"The result is outstanding for the right, but it also
reflects huge discontent. Look at the number of abstentions and
the votes for small parties...that shows how people feel," said
29-year-old Madrid taxi driver Tomas Ruiz.
"I think they (PP) will do what they like in parliament but
people will be out on the street," said.
Many analysts agree that the reforms could lead to protests,
but some believe they will be subdued because Spaniards are
resigned to the inevitability of cutbacks.
The election result indicated they saw the PP as better
stewards of inescapable economic reform than the discredited
Socialists.
"It is going to be easier to mobilise public opinion with a
right-wing government, but we can also see that the regional
governments who pushed through the most controversial reforms
have won convincing majorities," said Carlos Barrera, politics
professor at the University of Navarre.
Spain's north-eastern region of Catalonia gave the moderate
nationalist CIU (Convergence and Union) its first general
election win in 32 years on Sunday after it imposed drastic cuts
in social spending when it won regional polls in May.
The lack of power of the smaller groups in a parliament
dominated by the PP is also expected to raise demands for
changes to Spain's electoral system, which favours bigger and
regional parties.
Several of the small parties who did well on Sunday have
campaigned for changes to the electoral law.
"These elections have shown that a sizable percentage of the
electorate have voted for minority parties, which is a clear
protest at Spain's voting system and the advantage it gives to
the larger parties," said Jose Maria Marin, social movements and
contemporary history professor at Spain's open university UNED.
Nearly 10 million people, or 28 percent of Spain's
electorate abstained on Sunday, while 333,000 cast blank votes.
