MADRID Nov 20 Prime Minister designate Mariano Rajoy said on Sunday that Spain would not be able to perform miracles to dig it out of a severe economic crisis, but the country must win back respect in Europe after his sweeping election victory.

Speaking to ecstatic supporters after Spain's biggest election victory for 30 years, in which his centre-right People's Party crushed the discredited outgoing Socialist government, Rajoy said he would immediately consult all the country's regions to discuss how to overcome the crisis. (Editing By Barry Moody)