MADRID, June 27 Spain's caretaker Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy on Monday said he hoped political parties would
reach a deal within a month to enable a government of his
conservative People's Party (PP).
"I have to try to reach a majority to govern because without
it, it's very difficult, very complex," Rajoy told Cope radio
station after the PP emerged on Sunday with the single biggest
bloc of seats in the country's second parliamentary election in
six months but fell short of a majority.
"I believe that within a month we should have a deal on the
basics. It would be nonsense to lose time for several more
months," he also said.
(Reporting by Paul Day, editing by Julien Toyer)