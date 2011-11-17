* Emergency measures possible before Spanish congress seated

* Conservative opposition leader Rajoy rules out "toxic bank"

* Rajoy tipped to win Sunday's election by 14-17 pct point margin

By Elisabeth O'Leary

MADRID, Nov 17 The new Spanish government that will be chosen in an election on Sunday will take urgent decisions even though parliament will not be seated until almost one month afterwards, opposition leader Mariano Rajoy, the expected winner, said in an interview on Thursday.

Rajoy, whose centre-right People's Party (PP) has a 14-17 percentage point lead in polls, said that the European debt crisis could mean that he had to reach an agreement with Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero so as to take decisions before his likely government is officially sworn in.

"I have spoken to Zapatero recently about the situation in the markets and what is happening in Europe and dialogue between us is fluid," Rajoy told la SER national radio.

"If there were any kind of problem I don't believe there would be difficulty in reaching an agreement to defend everyone's interests, I'm absolutely convinced there would not be the least problem on his part or on mine."

Spain's Constitution stipulates that there is a maximum 25 day period in which the new parliament can be named after an election, a long period given the accelerating pace of the euro zone debt crisis which has Spain in the frontlines. Rajoy said he expected parliament to be seated on Dec. 13.

People are deeply disenchanted with the ruling Socialists and see the PP as better economic managers. Spain has the highest unemployment rate in European Union and tough austerity measures are on the cards.

Rajoy's job is not expected to be easy, even with a large majority, as Spaniards widely oppose social spending cuts.

Investors are worried that Spain will not be able to pay its debts, given rising borrowing rates, a huge public deficit and with one in five people out of work.

"I don't want to kid people...there is no miracle recipe or magic potion (...) I hope that in our first year we can do things and that over the course of our legislation we can create jobs in a sustained and stable way," he said.

For the first time, Rajoy ruled out the creation of a "toxic bank" to group bad property assets with which many banks are saddled following a housing boom and bust.

"I'm not in favour of creating a bad bank in any case, what I do want to do is that the banks continue to regroup as they have been doing...I think yes (we need a second round of mergers)," he said.

Spain's banking sector is loaded with unsellable property and debt in the hangover from a long real estate boom. Some bankers have suggested the creation of a "bad bank" which would group assets whose value has shrunk.

The Bank of Spain recently estimated the sector had around 176 billion euros worth of doubtful property assets.

In the latest indication of Spain's economic plight and the challenges the new leadership will face, the country on Thursday paid the highest rate to sell its 10-year debt since 1997, just shy of the 7 percent mark seen as unsustainable.

(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Angus MacSwan)