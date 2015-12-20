BRIEF-Nine Energy Service Inc files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Nine Energy Service Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
MADRID Dec 20 A bloc of several left-wing parties was seen coming close to an absolute majority in Spain's general election on Sunday, official data with 90 percent of the votes counted showed.
Left wing parties, including the Socialists, anti-austerity Podemos, former communists Izquierda Unida and two other regional groups would jointly total 175 seats, just below the 176 mark for an absolute majority.
The ruling conservative People's Party (PP) would get 121 seats while Ciudadanos, often seen as a potential coalition partner for the PP, would garner 39 seats. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
TORONTO, May 2 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains for several companies whose financial results exceeded expectations, including e-commerce company Shopify, and by gains for pipeline companies.