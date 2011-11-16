* Experienced former interior minister
* Popular after tackling ETA, fierce competitor
* High unemployment, austerity measures punish party
By Martin Roberts
MADRID, Nov 16 Spanish Socialist leader
and former track sprinter Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba is falling
behind in the race of his life against conservative rival
Mariano Rajoy, who has a massive lead heading into Sunday's
parliamentary election.
Rubalcaba, an articulate former interior minister and deputy
premier, is one of Spain's most respected politicians. As a
youth he clocked 10.9 seconds for the 100-metre dash.
But, while his approval rating is as high as Rajoy's, or
higher in some polls, voters do not see him as the best manager
for the country's economic woes.
Polls show Rajoy's People's Party (PP) is due to win by a
country mile in the parliamentary poll as the European Union's
highest unemployment rate, austerity measures and a persistent
economic crisis batter the Socialists.
Rubalcaba has tried to paint Rajoy as a leader who will
destroy the health service and other treasured Spanish
institutions, but he lost the sole debate between the two
candidates and critics said he spoke as though his opponent was
already in office.
"We must protect workers and the unemployed and I believe
you are not going to do that," Rubalcaba said in the televised
debate.
Born in northern Spain, bald and bearded Rubalcaba, 60, is a
chemist who has lectured at Spanish and foreign universities and
listens to classical music on his iPod.
When unpopular Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez
Zapatero announced earlier this year he would not seek a third
term and moved up the election to November from March, Rubalcaba
was seen as the party's safest bet to limit the PP's almost
certain victory.
But he has struggled to differentiate himself from Zapatero,
for whom he had the tough job of chief spokesman as unemployment
soared and austerity was imposed to avoid Spain becoming drawn
into the euro zone debt crisis.
With Spaniards struggled with towering household debt and
one in five unemployed, Rajoy's restrained campaign has
benefited from the Socialists' mistakes.
Rubalcaba is seen as having worked hard behind the scenes
for many years on some of Spain's toughest problems, such as
cracking down on violent Basque separatist group ETA, which
declared an end to its four-decade armed struggle in October.
"Rubalcaba has a bit of novelty, his reputation as a
mysterious schemer, but the government's bad image right now
really harms him. Whatever his personality qualities are, voters
see him as just another Socialist," said Juan Diez, president of
Sociological, Economic and Political Analysis (ASEP) research
firm.
A fan of the Real Madrid football team, Rubalcaba is
renowned as a tactician with a sharp eye for detail. Among
Spain's most experienced politicians, he is known for his agile
parliamentary rhetoric, at times as entertaining as it can be
vicious.
However, he is also linked to the murkier periods of
Socialist history, a weakness his adversaries sometimes seize
upon.
Rubalcaba acted as minister in charge of communication
during an investigation into the dirty war waged by state
officials against suspected ETA members in the 1980s.
(Additional reporting by Iciar Reinlein; Editing by Fiona Ortiz
and Andrew Heavens)