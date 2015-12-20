MADRID Dec 20 The ruling People's Party should be the first party to try and form a government as it was the party with the highest number of votes, the leader of the opposition party PSOE said late on Sunday.

"The most voted political force should try and form a government," Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez told supporters. "Spain has voted for the left. Spain wants change but the vote shows the PP as the leading political force." (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)